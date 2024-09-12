You Can Hire the ‘Wedding Destroyer’ To Object At Your Wedding [Video]

What started as a joke according to Brides Magazine, has turned into a lucrative career for a guy in Spain helping women get out of their wedding day if they don't want to cancel personally.

He's a self-proclaimed "wedding destroyer" named Ernesto Reinares Varea and his one-man company in Spain charges 500 Euros ($550) to help brides with cold feet.

According to the New York Post, if you hire Ernesto, you can count on him to show up on your wedding day pretending to be an ex-boyfriend. When the officiant asks if anyone objects he'll stand up and do just that.

I’ll show up at the ceremony, claim to be the love of your life, and we’ll leave hand in hand.

Apparently he has bookings through the end of 2024 since placing this ad.

If you have doubts or don’t want to get married and don’t know how to refuse, don’t worry anymore, I’ll object to your wedding. You just need to tell me the time, place, and date.

It will cost you an extra 50 euros per slap if things get physical with the groom or guests.

According to Brides Magazine, even though his focus is with brides, grooms can hire him as well.

Now the custom of an objection being binding to officially stop a wedding is actually obsolete and language is more ceremonial according to Brides Magazine. This is because the couple signs the legal paperwork prior to the actual wedding day.

However, Ernesto showing up may cause enough chaos to halt things.

