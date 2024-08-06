Couple’s Dream Wedding Turns Into Disaster Due to Broken Air Conditioner: ‘There’s No Redo’

A couple's wedding day turned into a nightmare when their venue's air conditioning failed to work during the event.

Michelle and Arnold Reed held their wedding at the Lichterman Nature Center in Tennessee, a facility owned by the Memphis Museum of Science & History.

"There was no air conditioning in the whole building," the frustrated bride told news station Fox 13 Memphis.

Having already spent months planning the wedding, they decided to go ahead with the ceremony, despite the sweltering heat.

Michelle noted that as the temperature started to rise inside the venue, their wedding cake melted and both the DJ's gear and photographer's equipment started malfunctioning.

Unable to handle the scorching heat, about 100 guests left the ceremony early.

"There's no redo. There's no getting those memories back. Unfortunately, I have to look back on a day that just... it was awful. I've actually been dreaming about getting married since I was a little girl. I think most girls have," Michelle said.

In a statement released after the wedding, the Lichterman Nature Center said they attempted to fix the A/C unit prior to the event.

"We regularly host weddings at Lichterman Nature Center and the Pink Palace Mansion and strive to provide a positive experience. We share the disappointment of the family when this doesn’t happen. We did experience issues with the air conditioning system on the weekend in question," a spokesperson told Fox 13 Memphis.

"Our employees were on the premises throughout the day and working with technicians from the City of Memphis to address the affected unit. Unfortunately, the work was not completed in time for the beginning of the rental," they added.