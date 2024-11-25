Is Gwen Stefani’s Harajuku Lovers Brand Still in Business?

Whatever happened to Harajuku Lovers?

Gwen Stefani's career has not only encompassed her music with No Doubt and beyond, but she's become known as a fashion icon thanks to her initially self-made stage looks and personal brands such as L.A.M.B and Harajuku Lovers.

The latter first launched in 2005 — coinciding with Stefani's Harajuku Lovers World Tour to promote her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby — and originally included streetwear apparel, accessories, bags and stationery inspired by Stefani's music as well as her love of Japanese "kawaii" culture and street fashion.

According to the Wayback Machine archive that showcases the original 2005 website for the brand, Stefani sold everything from underwear referencing her iconic "this s--t is bananas" lyric to belts, backpacks, purses, tank tops and more.

The last sighting of the website on the archive is dated 2007.

In the years that followed, the clothing-based brand seemingly faded out and transitioned into the Harajuku Lovers fragrance line.

By 2008, four years after the release of her solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby., Stefani turned the Harajuku Lovers line into a fragrance franchise with five original scents.

The perfumes were named G, Love, Lil' Angel, Music and Baby after herself and her Harajuku Girls backup dancers.

The caricature figurines that adorned the bottles were even modeled after each woman's real-life physical appearance.

Stefani's perfume line became a staple of late-'00s fashion and pop culture and even won The Fragrance Foundation’s Fragrance of the Year Award in 2009, according to Allure.

The line spawned several variations of the scents and became collector's items for many fans.

Today, the perfumes can still be found on websites such as eBay and Amazon, but have seemingly been discontinued for a decade now since the release of the Electric Pop collection in 2014.

By 2011, the Harajuku Lovers brand had evolved yet again by introducing Harajuku Mini at Target.

"Harajuku Mini is a dream come true. I’ve always wanted to do a cool children’s fashion line inspired by the super cute and playful kids' clothing you find in Japan," Stefani said at the time, according to People.

The affordable children's apparel line was meant to be "about being creative, expressing your own individuality and having fun getting dressed."

Harajuku Lovers even collaborated with Build-A-Bear Workshop in 2013 for the Harajuku Hugs Panda line.

"I’m so excited to share the Harajuku Hugs line with everyone. This is the first time we’ve had the apparel available for stuffed animals and I hope all of the fashion-loving kids out there have so much fun mixing and matching all the different styles on their Harajuku Hugs Panda," Stefani said at the time in a press release via Build-A-Bear.

Plus, in 2013, an Australian television company launched Kuu Kuu Harajuku, a cartoon series based on the Love. Angel. Music. Baby. characters.

The first season premiered in 2015 and the third and final season aired in 2019.

Now, the only lasting evidence of Harajuku Lovers is the Harajuku World Instagram, which last posted about the Harajuku Mini brand in 2020.

These days, it appears Stefani is more focused on her music career and her beauty brand GXVE, which is available at Sephora.

And while it's unclear when, exactly, Harajuku Lovers closed up shop for good, we'll always remain nostalgic for its mid-2000s aesthetic inspired by Gwen's wicked style.