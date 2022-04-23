Who Is Markiplier? Here’s Why the YouTuber’s Fans Wanted Him to Fart

Why did #HEFARTED trend on Twitter?

On Friday (April 22), a rather odd hashtag trended on the social media platform, confusing many people. As it turned out, the hashtag was to support a social media personality who needed to fart to be medically cleared from the hospital.

First things first...

Who Is Markiplier?

Markipiler, real name Mark Edward Fischbach, is a 32-year-old social media content creator.

The YouTuber, business owner, filmmaker and podcast host was born in Hawaii; grew up and began his content career in Ohio; and currently resides in Los Angeles. He also owns Cloak, a clothing company with YouTuber Jacksepticeye. He was also part of the since-deleted collaborative Unus Annus YouTube channel.

What Is Markiplier Known For?

Markipiler's YouTube channels have over 17.9 billion views and boast over 32.5 million subscribers. He is known for his play-through videos of primarily horror and independent video games, in addition to hosting livestreams of non-stop gameplay. Fischbach is also a comedian that regularly posts sketch comedy videos while collaborating with other famous content creators.

How Much Is Markiplier Worth?

Markipiler ranked third on Forbes' list of Highest Paid YouTube Stars. He is estimated to have a net worth of $38 million.

Why Did Markiplier Need to Fart?

On April 21, Markipiler shared a selfie from a hospital bed. According to fans of the content creator, he had been experiencing problems with his intestines and previously required surgery. He apparently had issues caused by scar tissue near the area of the operation.

Some surgeries require patients to remain in observation until passing gas after a surgery, as doing so means the bowels have returned to normal and are functioning properly once again.

The following day, he posted an update: "Still at the hospital but doing alright. Doctors are waiting with baited breath for me to fart as a sign that I won’t need surgery."

Just hours after the tweet, the #HEFARTED hashtag began to trend on Twitter.

"…you guys jumped the gun a bit because I DIDN’T EVEN FART YET!!" the YouTuber wrote in response to the trend.

At 8:56PM on April 22, Markipiler announced to the world that he finally passed gas. Over a quarter of a million people liked and responded to his tweet.