Why Don't We claim that their production team mentally, emotionally and financially abused them.

On Thursday (Sept. 9), Why Don't We members Daniel Seavey, Jonas Marais, Corbyn Besson, Jack Avery and Zach Herron released a lengthy statement about their current legal battle with their former management.

The members explained that they at first didn't want to speak out, but have since realized that "suffering in silence is no longer an option."

The boy band claimed that one of their managers lived with them on a "Why Don't We Compound" and "controlled us 24/7." The manager allegedly put an alarm on every door and window so that it would sound when opened. According to the band, this made them essentially "hostages in our own home."

They also alleged that their food was restrictive to the point that some of the members developed eating disorders, and that they had to sneak food into the house and hide it.

"We were verbally berated almost every day and alienated from our friends and families," they continued.

Why Don't We explained that they believed that all of these acts were normal to pay their dues in the industry. They concluded by expressing that they hope to close this traumatic stage in their career and that they remain committed to their record label and fans.

Read the full statement, below.

Billboard reports that the band filed a petition with the California Labor Commission to deem their management contracts unenforceable as they allege that David Loeffler and management company Signature Entertainment violated the state's Talent Agencies Act. They claim Loeffler and Signature Entertainment were operating without a license from the California Labor Commissioner.