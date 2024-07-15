Man Considers Divorce After Learning Wife Cheated at Her Bachelorette Party

A man on Reddit is considering leaving his wife of eight years after discovering she cheated on him years ago at her bachelorette party.

"Happy relationship, happy life, stable finances, a good house and both working. However, this changed for me last year when I learned she cheated on me at her bachelorette party with a dancer (stripper?)," he began.

The man learned of his wife's infidelity after finding some "questionable videos" on one of their computer hard drives.

When he confronted her, she didn't deny it. Instead, she "was extremely apologetic and told me she'll do her best to make it up to me."

"I have no reason to think she cheated on me after that instance but my trust is so broken that I cannot build it again. We are on marriage counseling for seven months now and I do not think it's working. I cannot see the relationship in the same light," he continued.

Even though they were planning to have a baby soon, the man "cannot change" his emotions, and is now "considering divorce for real."

Users in the comments urged the man to seriously consider leaving his wife.

"It sucks but you can’t change the way you feel. If that trust is broken and you’ve tried counseling already it may not be possible for you to gain that trust back," one person wrote.

"It's a bit of a toxic mindset to think that 'I have a problem, therapy helps problems, therapy has to fix this.' Sometimes there isn't a fix and the relationship needs to be abandoned (in its current form at least), and that's okay too," another commented.

"Please leave before conception. Please please please don't be one of those idiots who thinks a child will unite you and erase this. Children are hard. Having broken love/trust will just turn you spiteful when the REAL stress hits," someone else shared.