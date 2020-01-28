These ‘Will & Grace’ Bloopers Featuring Demi Lovato Are Hilarious

Will & Grace released new bloopers featuring Demi Lovato, so prepare to laugh your butt off.

It turns out even the most talented actresses have trouble getting their lines right. The 27-year-old singer has a guest-starring role on the 11th and final season of the hit TV series, playing Will's (Eric McCormack) surrogate mother Jenny. She also shares scenes with Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullaly), one of which includes them doing ASMR — so you can imagine how many outtakes it took to get them just right.

In a hilarious blooper reel posted to YouTube, Lovato struggles to get her line out during a scene with Jack that sees her trying to explain how she makes money livestreaming ASMR.

"People pay for that?" Hayes asks Lovato, who messes up the line twice when responding "Hell yeah, they do."

Her struggles seem to rub off on her co-star, who messes up his own line in the next part. The two laugh it off and he jokingly blames Lovato, calling the mishap "contagious."

You can watch the bloopers, below:

The clip comes the day after the pop star made her emotional return to the stage for the first time in two years at the 2020 Grammy Awards, where she performed her powerful new single "Anyone."

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 PM ET on NBC.