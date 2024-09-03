Woman Refuses to Babysit Her Sister’s Kids After Being Called ‘Irresponsible’

A woman on Reddit explained she is refusing to babysit her sister's kids after her sister called her "irresponsible."

"I have been babysitting my sister’s kids, a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy, every weekend for the past year. My sister is a single mom, and I understand she needs help, so I’ve always been willing to lend a hand. I’ve rearranged my schedule, canceled plans, and basically made my weekends revolve around her kids," the woman began

"Last weekend, something happened that set everything off. My sister was running late from an appointment and asked if I could watch the kids for 'just a bit longer.' I agreed, even though I had a dinner date with my boyfriend that I was already running late for. I ended up being two hours late for the date because my sister didn’t show up until then," she continued.

When her sister finally returned home, she was upset to see her children using their iPads and watching cartoons.

"She freaked out, saying that I’m irresponsible for letting them have so much screen time and that I should’ve been more 'engaged' with them. I was tired, frustrated, and honestly just done at that point, so I told her if she thinks I’m so irresponsible, maybe she should find someone else to babysit," she continued.

"She didn’t take this well and told me that I was overreacting, that family helps family, and that I was being petty. I told her I need a break from babysitting every weekend, especially if she’s going to criticize how I do it. Now she’s upset and telling our parents that I’m abandoning her when she needs me the most. My parents think I should just apologize and keep helping her out because 'she’s struggling,' but I don’t think it’s fair to be treated like a free nanny and then criticized on top of it," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Fed-Up Man Wants to Kick Girlfriend's 'Leech' Mom Out of House

Users in the comments section supported the frustrated woman.

"Prioritize your own life as it a appears your sister is continuing to make poor choices," one person suggested.

"That was very petty of her, especially if you revolve your weekends around her kids. I think if she can come to an understanding of where she was wrong this isn't irreconcilable. But it's totally unfair towards you," someone else added.

"You are not her servant, her guardian angel or her support animal. You provider her a kindness. She has chosen to reject it. Since you had no legal obligation, there is no abandonment. It’s a life lesson she needs to learn. Parents are free to step in to assist her, but they apparently failed to raise a responsible adult. Not your problem," another user chimed in.