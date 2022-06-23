Wife Bans Unemployed Husband, His Friends From Pool After He Refuses to Let Kids Use It

A woman took to Reddit explaining she had to ban her unemployed husband and his friends from using their backyard pool as they had completely "taken over" it and weren't even allowing the kids to use it.

The mom had spent money renovating the pool so the children could use it when she was unable to take them to the beach over summer break.

However, the kids started to complain that they were unable to swim when their dad, who has been unemployed for 16 months, and his friends began spending all day, every day in the pool.

"So, what I did was talk to my husband about it and telling him to limit his friends' usage of the pool. He flipped out at me saying it's his house/water too and I can't control what he does/ who he brings," she wrote via Reddit. "I got mad and in return told him that tomorrow the kids get the pool or else I will ban his friends from it completely. He side-eyed me and said: 'Fine. They can have the damn pool tomorrow.'"

The next day, the woman's daughter called crying because her dad had once again brought his friends over to use the pool.

"I was livid. I literally left work right then and went home. I saw him and his friends in the pool messing around. I just screamed my head off on them telling them to get out," she continued. "My husband tried to get involved but I told him off and had all of his friends leave. He blew up at me for acting like a lunatic and said that I was just being controlling and shameless. I said I already told him to let the kids play in the pool yet he ignored my request."

A fight between the parents ensued. "He yelled at me saying just because I paid to fix the pool doesn't mean I own it. He then went back inside and started calling his friends one by one to apologize 'on my behalf' since he said I was too shameless to do it myself. He then left the house and hasn't been back yet."

She later added an update to her post, sharing that every time her husband and his friends use the pool they trash it and she has to clean it up.

Users rallied behind the woman, praising her for taking a stand and suggesting she might consider divorce.

"Yeah, I'd be looking at divorce lawyers over this. 16 months unemployed, trashing the pool with his buddies, being an a--hole to children and turning it all into a blow-out power struggle with his wife when she objects? What, if anything, does this man bring to a marriage that would make this relationship worth saving?" one person wrote.

"Change the locks and let him crash with his loser friends, they can support him," another chimed in. "I get that you have children with this man but if he’s not contributing financially, emotionally or supportively why are you keeping him around?"