Stepmom Demands New Daughter Dye Pink Hair ‘Natural Color’ Before Wedding

A teen who has pink and purple hair took to Reddit explaining her future stepmom, who is set to marry the teen's dad, is demanding the girl dye her hair back to its "natural color" for the stepmom's upcoming wedding.

The 19-year-old shared she refuses to change her style, even though her stepmom has lashed out at her, calling her hairstyle "childish."

"I'm a 19-year-old girl and my dad is marrying his girlfriend of five years. She wants me to be one of her bridesmaids," the teen wrote via Reddit. "I'm not particularly close to her but we're civil so whatever, right? I agreed, telling her I'd be happy to do so and to let me know if she needed any help with wedding things."

That's when she received a call from the bride-to-be requesting she drastically change her 'do.

"I got a call from her last week telling me that she wants me to go to her hairdressers with her so my hair can be made a more natural color like my natural brown or even a deeper chestnut as she thought that'd look nice on me," the teen continued. "I was confused by this and asked her what she was talking about, and she told me I'd stand out too much in the bridal party with my hair."

The young woman revealed she has "waist-length hair that is an ombre of purple and pink." It's been that way for the past three years — so her stepmom-to-be knew about it long before asking her to be a bridesmaid.

"I told her I wasn't about to ruin the style and spend a lot of money and time [on] upkeep just for her wedding and she implied that at 19 I was getting too old for such a childish style and it was really for my own good," she continued. "She reminded me how I'd told her if she needed anything for the wedding to let me know, she then told me this is what she needed."

The girl was "shocked" by her stepmom's response, adding she "meant something like picking up party favors for the reception, dress fittings and the like, not changing my hair."

The teen told her stepmom that if she kept demanding she change her hair she would simply drop out of the wedding. Then, her dad got involved.

"I've had my dad phoning me every so often since then trying to talk me into changing my hair ... he is implying it's not a big deal and he'll pay to fix my hair after the wedding," the girl continued, adding he told her she "had to be her bridesmaid as she'd told everyone I would be and how I'd embarrass her in front of her friends and family if I refused now as they'd think we're not close."

In response, the young woman told her dad that if her soon-to-be stepmom really wants her to be a bridesmaid, she'll have to "accept" her hair as is or the teen will "just stay home."

Users in the comments rallied behind the funky-haired teen, declaring that the stepmom and father should accept her just the way she is and not ask her to change.

"They can invite you — the real you — or not. You can accept their invitation — or not. What they don't get to do is invite an imaginary alternative version of you that they'd rather have instead and then insist that you fake it," one person wrote.

"This is way too much to ask of you. Your stepmother-to-be is being unreasonable, and so is your father," another user weighed in. "You can either be in the wedding as yourself or not be in the wedding as yourself. They don't get to remake you so that you will be more aesthetically pleasing to their (rather dull imo) eyes or do that you draw attention away from stepmom to be."