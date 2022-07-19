Woman Edits Brother’s Middle Eastern Girlfriend Out of Wedding Photos Because She’s ‘Too Dark’

One woman went too far in trying to get the "perfect" wedding photos when she requested her brother's girlfriend be removed from the snaps for being "too dark," saying she "ruined" the color scheme.

Now the girlfriend who was removed from the photos is wondering if she ruined her "sister-in-law's honeymoon by exposing her racism."

The girlfriend took to Reddit explaining she is Middle Eastern, while her boyfriend and his family are white.

Although she and her boyfriend are not married, they are in a long-term relationship, so she considers his sister like a sister-in-law.

Ahead of the wedding, the woman even recommended a photographer — a friend of hers — in order to save the bride-to-be some money.

The three set up a group chat, which eventually moved to a direct chat between just the bride and the photographer.

"The wedding was amazing and everything went smoothly. I was one of the guests and she seemed happy," the girlfriend wrote via Reddit.

Then things took a bad turn: "The next day they went off on their honeymoon. I don't know if it was by mistake but instead of texting the photographer directly like she's done for the past few months , she texted him on our old iMessage chat."

The girlfriend noted the bride thanked the photographer in the message, then made a few requests — including an outrageous demand to remove her from some of the photos as, according to the bride, she looked "too dark and ruined the color palette."

The girlfriend was gutted. She explained she tried to text the sister-in-law to discuss the situation privately, but after she received no response she took her story to social media.

"I took a screenshot and posted it on my Instagram Story tagging her in it. She called my boyfriend crying her eyes out, calling me an a--hole for embarrassing her and ruining her honeymoon," the girlfriend continued, adding her boyfriend "thought it was a low blow."

The girlfriend added that even though she was "blinded with rage" when she posted the messages on social media, she's confused as to why she's being treated like the bad guy in the situation.

On Reddit, users backed the girlfriend up, letting her know she did the right thing by calling out the bride's racist behavior.

"It is always, always appropriate to embarrass a racist. Always… And while you're not likely to cure your sister-in-law, perhaps she will think twice before communicating such ugly thoughts in the future," one person wrote.

"She played a stupid game and won a stupid prize. If more people were outed for the s--t they said, they'd be less comfortable saying it," another commented. "I might go with a different judgment if what she said was more ambiguous or if she had responded to you, but it's a rather clear case of racism and dislike."