Woman Ends Friendship Over $20

A woman on Reddit is sharing why she decided to end one of her friendships over $20.

"So I(20f) was invited out to hang out with my friend(19f) and her friends. The plans were pretty simple, drink, see a parade and watch some fireworks. Those plans however didn’t happen as we expected," she begins.

"We saw the parade and when the topic of drinking came up, her friends and I were mentioning a cheaper drink (about 4 dollars). When it came time to buy drinks however, she suggested tequila and went to get the bottle," the woman continued.

However, that bottle of tequila ended up causing some rifts in their friendship.

"She comes back with a huge bottle of tequila, cool! When we get back to her house she pours up a very small cup for one of her friends and I. Her friend drinks hers and I don’t touch mine. My friend then asks me and the her friend to split the bottle 3 ways, 20 each," she furthers.

"She doesn’t charge her other friend because 'she didn’t drink any' however, I didn’t either. I informed my friend that the 20 I had was for gas and I genuinely don’t have that to waste on a bottle I didnt drink. She still requests the 20 so I send it but am I wrong for cutting her out my life for this?" her post concludes.

People in the comments section of the post shared their thoughts on the situation.

"You can end a friendship over it, but it's a but petty, and indicates you didn't value the friendship much in the first place," one person said.

"You are allowed to stop being friends with anyone, at any time, for any reason," someone else countered.