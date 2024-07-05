Woman Wants Boyfriend to Pay His Half of the Rent: ‘He Pretty Much Lives With Me’

A woman is asking if she is wrong for wanting her boyfriend to pay his half of the rent after he deiced to live with her the majority of the time.

"My bf and I are in university right now but we are working in an internship for the past year. We are paid the same amount as interns but he lives with his family and since I am studying in a different city from my family, I live alone," she begins her Reddit post.

However, she shared that during the school year, her boyfriend essentially moves in with her and only visits his family on the weekends.

"During the school year, he pretty much lives with me and only goes back to his family sometimes on the weekends as my place is so much closer to school and I never asked for his help with rent as my family was supporting me with rent and personal expenses," she added.

The problem comes with the woman's family not supporting her while she has her internship.

"However, during the internship, my family is not supporting me financially at all and he lives with about 4-5 days as week as I live in downtown so I asked him for some help and he agreed to pay about 20% of the rent and pay for weekly groceries sometimes. Now that the internship is ending and school is starting soon, I am wondering if it would my me an AH to ask him to keep paying the fraction of rent he pays right now," the woman continued.

"I know he will be living at my place for most of the times and he has most of his internship salary in savings as he doesn’t have much expenses. Lately, he has been asking he questions such as, 'Is your family supporting you this year?' 'Are you moving” n so on…,' she concluded.

People in the comments section of the post shared their thoughts on the situation.

"Sounds like he wants to know if he should be helping you or if your family is going to take it back over," one person said.

"f he is basically living there he should pay a part of the rent," added another person.

"Your family shouldn’t be bankrolling him," another Reddit user commented.