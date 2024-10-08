Woman Ignites Family Feud After Calling Out Brother-in-Law for Constantly ‘Staring’ at Her Breasts

A woman on Reddit ignited a family feud after calling her out her husband's brother's inappropriate behavior toward her.

"Every time we see him, 'Dan' talks to me while staring at my chest. I’m mid-50s, decent looking but nothing to stare at. On the rare occasion my daughter joins us for the family visit, 'Dan' stares at her chest too. She is 23," the woman wrote.

The last time her brother-in-law was at her house, she tried to subtly get him to change his behavior.

"Your basic 'my eyes are up here' gesture. He did not acknowledge this and kept staring. I grabbed a sofa cushion and hugged it against my chest for the remainder of the evening. For reference, I was not exposing my décolletage in any way and was wearing a hoodie!" the frustrated woman recalled.

After finally letting her husband know that his brother was making her uncomfortable, her husband confronted him.

"'Jerry,' my husband, called his brother and told him how upset he was and how disrespectful it was towards me that he would stare at my chest. 'Dan' blew up at my husband and denied it. Called me a liar and how could I say this happened. Told Jerry to 'take control of your wife and household' and 'be a man and don’t allow this to happen'… etc. Jerry hung up on him," the woman shared.

Weeks later, her brother-in-law chewed out her husband again "for not 'being a man' and to tell him again that I’m a liar."

"'Dan' proceeds to tell their sister his side of the situation, let’s call her 'Debbie.' She then takes Dan’s side. Debbie called Jerry telling him what a liar I am and how I’m trying to drive a wedge in the family," the woman added.

Despite her brother-in-law apparently having a history of "disrespecting women openly and blatantly," his family has taken his side, and now her sister-in-law has gone no contact.

"He ['Dan'] has alienated me and my kids, and 'Jerry.' I could have honestly guessed he would do this but I was just so fed up with him doing this to us in my own home," the woman concluded her post.

Users rallied behind the woman in the post, with many baffled by her brother-in-law's behavior.

"He makes you uncomfortable and you asked for a simple solution. I assume he doesn’t do this to your husband’s chest? This is hilarious. Sounds like it’s only difficult to find time to talk to him because you all knew he was going to have a temper tantrum about it. Don’t let him bug you," one person wrote.

"I'd just tell him 'Dan! Stop looking at my tits!' Nice firm loud voice," another user commented.

"Get a spray bottle. Spray him like a misbehaving cat," someone else suggested.