Woman Begs Husband Not to Hog Bathroom With 30-Minute Morning Poops

A woman on Reddit is frustrated with her husband because he takes forever in the bathroom, preventing her from getting ready in the morning.

"My husband has a habit of using our primary bathroom to poop for 30 minutes when I need to get ready in the morning. We have two bathrooms on the same floor of the house. One bathroom I keep my belongings in. That is the bathroom he poops in. There is no difference between the bathrooms," she began.

The woman shared that one morning, her husband rushed into the bathroom for his morning poop right after she told him she was about to get ready to leave.

"This morning I told him I was going to get ready to leave the house after breakfast. He then stood up and went into the bathroom I keep my stuff in and pooped for 30 minutes. I texted him and asked him not to linger and asked him if he could, in the future, ask if I need anything from the bathroom beforehand or just use the other bathroom. He thinks I am incredibly rude for this. I think he is rude for pooping in the bathroom he knows I am trying to use to brush my teeth, put in contacts, etc.," she explained.

In an update to her story, the woman added that she and her husband eventually "talked it out" and "he said he will eat more fiber and use the other bathroom since moving my stuff isn't the easiest option."

"Sometimes you just need an outside perspective to help work things out," she concluded.

Users in the comments section largely sided with the frustrated wife.

"It's totally reasonable to ask for a little coordination when it comes to shared spaces. Glad you worked it out!" one person wrote.

"Like, he could totally use the other bathroom. It’s not that deep, he should be more considerate when you need to get ready," another chimed in.

"It’s literally common sense to not hog the bathroom when someone else needs it. He can use the other one," someone else commented.

"If your husband needs 30 minutes to poop he should see someone," another user quipped.