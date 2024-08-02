Woman Fuming After Husband Refuses to Put an Offer on Her ‘Dream Home’ Due to HIS ‘Deal-Breaker’

A woman is furious with her husband after he refused to put an offer on her "dream home."

He explained on Reddit that the couple are currently shopping around for a new place, and they "both put together lists of needs, wants and deal-breakers for our desired home."

Some of their wants are a home with "multiple bedrooms and good schools for when we have kids, fenced in yard for our dog, no major renovations needed, etc."

"I only had one real deal-breaker. I told her I would refuse to even put an offer in on a house that has an HOA. There's no way I want to spend a huge amount of money and have to deal with that kind of thing for who knows how many years. The house could check every single box in our need and want list and I would still refuse to even try and buy it," the man said.

The search for a new home has been a struggle for them.

"We have been priced out of a lot of areas that we were hoping to live in. And the houses that are more within our budget are not exactly what we're looking for. We've toured dozens of houses. Had offers rejected. Had sellers try to get us into bidding wars. We've argued, disagreed and fought. It's sucked," he wrote.

Recently, their realtor sent them a listing for a home that at first appeared perfect.

"My wife fell in love with the pictures and wanted to set up a tour. But as I was looking at the listing, I saw it has an HOA. I told my wife that I don't even want to go look at it since I don't want to put an offer in," the man recalled.

His wife viewed the home without him, and then spent "an entire evening trying to convince me that it's her 'dream house' and that we need to submit an offer before it's too late."

"I reminded her that when we started looking, that we both agreed that this had to be a 2-yes decision. Meaning that if one of us vetoed a house for whatever reason, we wouldn't pursue it. And she knows that an HOA is my #1 veto reason," the man noted.

He added that his wife is furious with him, however, he feels as if her "frustration with the process" is clouding "her judgment."