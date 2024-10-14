Woman Fuming After ‘Judgmental’ Friend Comments on Her Lip Filler During Bachelorette Party

A woman offended her friend after pointing out her lip filler while on a bachelorette trip.

"I have a friend from college, let’s call her 'Kelly.' We’ve been out of school for a few years now and live in different states, but talk regularly and have been able to take a few trips to see each other over the years. Thanks to FaceTime, we talk face-to-face quite a bit," the woman began on Reddit.

She described her friend as "gorgeous," but though she is "conventionally attractive," Kelly has always "been insecure about having thin lips."

"She talked here and there about trying filler, and I knew at some point she would as it became so common and socially acceptable. Filler isn’t for me (don’t get me wrong, I’m vain too, I tape up my forehead while I sleep and all that) and she knows it’s not my style, but I never ever discouraged her from getting it, I never even did the whole ‘oh but you don’t need it!’ thing. Just stuck to ‘oh cool’ and moved on, it wasn’t something we talked about very much," the woman continued.

Recently, she noticed her friend, who is getting married soon, looked a little different.

"A few months ago while we were FaceTiming I couldn’t stop looking at how oddly her mouth was moving when she talked, and realized she had finally gotten filler. I didn’t say anything and just tried to avoid staring at her mouth when she talked," the woman recalled.

READ MORE: Women Broken After Husband Admits He Finds Her ‘Unattractive’ After Plastic Surgery

However, during her friend's bachelorette trip, she couldn't help but comment on Kelly's new appearance.

"Someone suggested 'Never Have I Ever,' so we were playing that and having cocktails. Towards the end of the game I was running out of ideas, so I said 'never have I ever gotten injectables.' It really had no big impact on the game, half the girls were like ‘same’ and the other half were like ‘wow, I love filler.’ We just moved on, no one seemed upset or like it even mattered," she continued.

After the trip, however, Kelly called her fuming that she brought up fillers during the trip, and claimed no one could "even tell" she had gotten her lips done.

The woman was caught completely "off guard" by her friend's frustration, and in the moment replied, "I actually could tell you got filler, I just didn’t say anything about it."

"Now she’s all mad and calling me judgmental, when I genuinely was so careful to stay so neutral… Should I have lied and said I couldn’t tell she had filler, and apologized for an opinion I don’t actually have?" the woman concluded her post.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Regrets Getting This Plastic Surgery Done: ‘I Wouldn’t Touch Anything’

Users in the comments section mostly sided with the woman.

"I don’t think you said anything rude to her, and you tried to be neutral. I think she just feels self conscious about having it done. When people have cosmetic procedures, they have to accept that people will notice. Because they wouldn’t be having the procedure if they didn’t want something to look different. If they’re bothered by the fact that people will notice, they shouldn’t be having the procedure," one person wrote.

"Women need to realize that they're free to get fillers, and that people can almost always tell. Honestly most fillers just look bad. Either way, you were playing a dumb game. She got upset when no one else did. She then projected that 'you couldn't tell' and you then corrected her. She didn't like the truth, that's her problem," another user chimed in.

"If there is nothing to be embarrassed about, why is she embarrassed by it?" someone else asked.