Woman Fuming After Sister-In-Law Refuses to Let Her Wear Late Mom’s Wedding Dress

A woman's relationship with her brother is strained due to her refusal to let his fiancée wear their late mother's wedding dress, as she is wanting to wear it when she gets married.

She wrote on Reddit that her future sister-in-law called her "selfish," and her brother is accusing her of "ruining" his special day.

“It was devastating, and I inherited a lot of her things, including her wedding dress. My mom and I were incredibly close, and she always talked about how much she wanted me to wear her dress when I got married. I’m not married yet, but I’ve been saving the dress for my special day," the woman explained, noting that her mother passed away four years ago.

Her brother's fiancée recently asked if she could wear the gown, however, she said no, as her mom's wish was for her to wear it when she weds.

"She said it would mean a lot to her because she never got to meet my mom, and she wants to feel connected to her on the big day. I understand that it’s a sweet gesture, but I don’t feel comfortable with her wearing something that’s so sentimental to me, especially since my mom always wanted me to wear it," the woman stated.

Her soon-to-be-sister-in-law and brother are now furious with her, and they both said that she was making a big deal out of nothing.

"I offered to help her find a similar dress or even incorporate a piece of my mom’s dress into her own gown, but she refused. Our family is now divided, with some saying I’m in the right and others saying I should let it go for the sake of family harmony," she concluded her post.

In the comments, users rallied behind the woman's decision to not allow her brother's fiancée to wear the dress.

"If it were 'just a dress' like your brother says, your future SIL wouldn't make such a big deal out of your refusal. This is your dress to wear some day - or not. But it is your special connection. Not hers," one person wrote.

"The dress belonged to your mother. Your future SIL never even met her and has no claim on the dress. There are also the logistics of possibly altering the dress and making it harder for it to be altered for you, the person who actually does have the claim to it," another user commented.

"It's funny how, when someone doesn't get what they want, suddenly you're the one being selfish," a third person chimed in.