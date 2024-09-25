Woman Laughs in ‘Pitiful’ Ex-Husband’s Face After He Complains About His ‘Awful’ New Life

A woman feels vindicated after her husband, who divorced her three years ago for not wanting to have kids, showed up on her doorstep complaining about his new life.

"I’m not really a big believer in divorce. I was ready to be married for the rest of our lives. We had a good marriage, but I guess he didn’t love me that much if he picked kids that didn’t even exist over me," the woman wrote on Reddit.

Following their divorce, her ex-husband immediately remarried, and he and his new wife now have two kids together.

"In the three years since then I've finished my higher education, and have accepted a high paying job in healthcare. Life has actually been pretty good for me, and I’ve gotten to the point where I think I’m ready to start looking to settle down," the woman stated.

Recently, her husband showed up at her house crying.

"I figured something pretty awful must have happened so I let him in, and got him a drink. He started going on and crying about how awful his life is," she explained.

Apparently her ex-husband "hates his two kids," and he and his wife aren't engaging in sexual activity and are fighting all the time.

"He said that he wants a divorce from his new wife, and he regrets ever leaving me. He asked if I would take him back, and said he learned his lesson. I couldn’t help but laugh at him. It was so pitiful. His audacity also kind of astounded me. I told him that with two kids to support and his lack of loyalty he is not a catch, and I definitely won’t take him back, and maybe this was karma for divorcing me," she added.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments, with many slamming her ex-husband's appalling behavior.

"He made choices that led to his current situation, and it’s not your responsibility to fix his life. Focus on your own happiness and let him deal with his own consequences," one person wrote.

"Nothing makes a woman take a man back like I'm gonna abandon my kids except for the fiscal opportunity which if you take me back, you will be on the hook for. I'm laughing at this moron too. I'd be extra petty and tip off his wife but that's just me, lol," another user chimed in.

"He's all shocked that a child-free-by-choice woman doesn't want to marry a man with two young kids, with the glowing character trait of being eager to pretend they don't exist? That would be such an unattractive package even if he hadn't also been a person who already betrayed you once," a third person commented.