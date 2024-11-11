Woman Blasts Mother-in-Law Who Threatened to Cut Holes in Husband’s Condoms Because She Wants Grandchildren

A woman put her mother-in-law on blast at a recent family dinner after the mother-in-law made a shocking comment about how far she'll go to get grandchildren, even though the woman and her husband "do not intend to have kids in the future."

"When we first got married, we both told our family about how we didn't want to have kids and why. My family was fine with it, but his wasn't. Especially my mother-in-law, who I'll call Mary for privacy," the woman began on Reddit.

She explained her "passive aggressive" mother-in-law often tells them that they will change their minds regarding having children.

"For example, telling us, 'I can't wait to be a grandma,' despite us not wanting children. If we try to say otherwise, she just pretends not to hear us. I've been very uncomfortable with this and I have told my husband multiple times, but he's just brushed it off by saying she'll accept it someday," the woman shared.

Things reached a boiling point at a recent family dinner party. "While we were eating, my mother-in-law 'jokingly' said, 'You know, I've considered poking holes into your and James' condoms so I could be a grandma. It's so smart, and you'd never know!' Before laughing. I was horrified. After that, I excused myself and left the house," the woman recalled.

Her husband chased after her, telling her she was "being dramatic."

"I told him that it wasn't a joke and what would happen if she actually did it? We kept arguing for a bit before he stormed back into the house and I drove off in my car," she continued, adding that she eventually blocked her mother-in-law "on all social media and deleted her number."

"The whole family is furious at me now, calling me sensitive and paranoid," the woman concluded her post.

Users in the comments were outraged by the situation, with many arguing her husband needs to stand up to his mom and have his wife's back.

"Mother-in-law's comments, including the one about the condoms, have ALL been way over the line and squarely in the 'none of your business' category. Your husband should have handled this with his mother quite a while ago. Now he has no choice. Tell your husband the reason you have gone to the lengths you have gone, leaving the dinner, blocking his mother on social media, and deleting her, are all because he is failing to safeguard you from her. This is his responsibility because it is his mother," one person wrote.

"Your husband's lack of concern about his mother's comments are concerning and telling," another weighed in.

"You aren't paranoid. That was a threat, not a joke. If your husband doesn't realize that you might have to do more than not see your mother-in-law," someone else commented.