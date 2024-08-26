Woman Refuses to Let ‘Drama Queen’ Mother-in-Law Move In Unless Husband Quits His Job

A woman is refusing to let her mother-in-law move in unless her husband quits his job.

She explained in her post on Reddit that she already cares for her parents and now her husband wants to move his mother in with them to help take care of her as well.

"This is killing me. I'm caring for both my parents in our home- mom with advanced alzheimers and dad with early dementia. I made a conscious decision to not work while i'm caring for my parents. I use their money wisely for their care but i don't pay myself. My husband who is working wants to move her mom in with us so we can care for her," the woman wrote.

However, the woman alleged that her mother-in-law is fairly independent, but that she can be a "drama queen."

"His mom other than being a drama queen (over her blood sugar level and blood pressure) is independent. I'm conflicted because his mom has a tendency to turn her kids against each other. She once lived with her youngest daughter but because she didn't her daughter's husband decided to complaint to her older daughter that she was unfairly treated. Older daughter called APS on the younger daughter and caused a lot of inconvenience and headache - APS did not find anything bad. I know my husband has every right to bring his mom over and I don't want him to turn his back on his mom (after all I'm caring for both my parents in our house and my husband and been beyond helpful with my parents) but I don't have the patience or energy to care for another elderly (certainly not my drama queen mother in law)," she shared.

The woman shared that she will not tolerate her mother-in-law complaining and that she doesn't want any drama around her parents.

"I told my husband I will not tolerate his mom complaining to his siblings about our home or the way we live our lives and I will lash back at them, including him. I don't want drama around my parents. I'm concerned my MIL will cry for attention all the time and when she doesn't get the attention she will complain. I'm concerned when my husband is at work and she is stuck in our house and nowhere to go. Uggghhh!" she concluded.

"Edit- told my husband he can move his mom in but he has to quit his job and use her money (not our money) to care for her. He didn’t like that," the woman added.

READ MORE: Bride Feuds With Dad Over Not Inviting Siblings to Wedding

Users in the comments section sounded off on the situation, with many of them siding with the woman.

"If he wants to take care of his mom then he needs to be the one to take care of his mom," one person said.

"You have far too much on your plate as it is. Your husband is insane to think that you can reasonably take care of 3. Because make no mistake, you're the one thats going to be the primary caregiver," added another person.

"You are already a full time unpaid carer for both your parents who have significant medical issues. You are not required to take on the care of a third adult who seems to have the ability to look after herself and will likely bring drama and complaints. Do not impose this on yourself or your parents. This isn’t a tit-for-tat situation. Your parents need help, she wants it. The oldest daughter can take in MIL," advised a Reddit user.

"You're already taking care of 2 people and she has other children that can help her," another chimed in.