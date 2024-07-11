‘Unsupportive’ Woman Refuses to Lend Car to Cousin Who Got a DUI

A woman on Reddit refused to lend her cousin her car and now she is being labeled as "unsupportive."

She prefaces her post by saying that she has worked hard in order to get a new car and the trouble began when her cousin, who has a DUI, asked to borrow her car.

"(27F) recently purchased a new car after saving up for years. My cousin (30M), who lives in the same city as me, recently got a DUI and had his license suspended. He reached out to me asking if he could borrow my car for a few weeks until he sorts out his transportation situation," the woman begins.

"I was taken aback by his request because I've always been cautious about loaning my car, especially to someone with a history of reckless driving. I politely declined, explaining that I'm uncomfortable loaning out my new car and that I need it for my own daily commute," she continued.

That's when the cousin got upset and called her "unsupportive" for not letting her cousin use the car.

"My cousin got upset and accused me of being unsupportive during a difficult time for him. He argued that family should help each other out in times of need and that I'm being selfish for not lending him my car. Now, our extended family is split on the issue. Some agree with me, saying it's risky to loan a car to someone with a DUI, while others think I should support my cousin regardless of his past mistakes," she said.

"I feel guilty for potentially not being there for family, but I also want to prioritize my own concerns about loaning my car," the woman adds before asking if she was wrong to deny him the car.

People in the comments section of the post agreed that she was not wrong.

"He has a suspended license. This shouldn't even be up for debate in your family," one person said.

"No one should allow him to drive illegally. He can Uber, call a cab, or thumb it since driving drunk was HIS own bad decision," added someone else.

"He’s a fully grown man. You don’t need to support him. There’s no excuse when there’s taxis, Ubers, trains, buses, and DD’s," commented another Reddit user.

"He made his own choices and mistakes and now he has to live with them," shared another person.