Woman Refuses to Cover Shift for Co-Worker Who Wants to Start Vacation Early

A woman on Reddit explained why she decided against covering a shift for a co-worker who wanted to leave early for a vacation.

"I'm a dog groomer and I work with another woman who up until this point we get along pretty well even though she does like to act like my boss because she has been at the job longer," the woman began.

The woman explained that her co-worker has taken many vacations this year and leaves her with all of the work.

"She just got back from a 5 day vacation for her sister's wedding and has taken 2 other 3-5 day vacations this year, which is fine but it leaves me to do all appointments and return phone calls when she is gone and I usually have to come in early or leave late when this happens," she shared.

The woman shared that she is a single mom now and she wants to have the time to spend with her children.

"I am a single mom and recently broke up with my boyfriend so I've been working extra days to make ends meet and she knows this and that I need money. So today she's asked if I can work Fri ,my only day off in about 2 months (I done clients on weekends) and im exhausted and haven't spent alot of time with my daughter. So I told her no b/c I planned to surprise my kid and keep her home to have a day with her. Which she knew. Now she won't talk to me except to calm me selfish because it's their 10th wedding anniversary and I knee it was important to her. My kid is important to and I feel like she is being a jerk which is what I said to her and now she has everyone at work giving me the cold shoulder," she concluded.

Users in the comments section of the post agreed that the woman was not wrong for setting that boundary.

"Enjoy your day off with your baby and don’t give her a second thought. She can enjoy her anniversary trip when it’s her time," wrote one person.

"You deserve a life and if you already had plans you have no obligation to cover for her," added another,

"She could easily have managed her time off better to keep day for her anniversary. Not your responsibility," chimed in someone else.

"After taking care of her on several vacations, you also deserve a vacation. Additionally, it's critical to spend quality time with your child. Perhaps your colleague could have done a better job of organizing her anniversary trip," a Reddit user said.