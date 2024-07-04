Woman Keeps Relationship Secret Because of Her ‘Gossiping’ Family

A woman is sharing the reason behind her keeping her relationship secret, and it has to do with her family.

She prefaces her post by saying that she and her boyfriend have been dating for nearly 3 years, but that she has kept the relationship secret due to their "gossiping."

"I've been dating my boyfriend for almost three years now, and during that time, I've kept our relationship private from most of my family, except for my parents. The main reason for this is that my grandparents and my aunt are notorious for gossiping about other people's lives," she reveals in her Reddit post.

"My grandfather doesn't gossip as much, but he holds very traditional views on marriage and family, which my grandma shares. I've overheard them discuss every little detail of my cousin's long-term relationship, and I dread the thought of them doing the same with mine," the woman revealed.

The problem is that the woman's father is an "open book" with her grandma and spilled the bean's about his daughter's relationship to her.

"Unfortunately, my father is an open book with my grandma, which frustrates my mom to no end, but that's another story. When my boyfriend and I moved in together, my dad couldn't keep it a secret any longer. He told my grandparents, saying he had to because he mentioned I had moved into a bigger house and felt he couldn't lie. He tried to reassure me by saying, 'These people love you,' but I knew what would follow," the woman added.

Because of this, the woman shares that there are now constant questions about her relationship from family members.

"Now, family dinners are filled with my grandma's constant questions about my boyfriend, marriage, and children, implying that "studies cannot bring you happiness." It's a lot of pressure, and I find myself constantly on the defensive. My grandparents are just old-fashioned, but my aunt thrives on gossip. Recently, my dad started arguing with me, accusing me of overreacting and insisting that no one is gossiping about me. This only makes me more furious," she said.

"I can't help but feel like I have a right to keep my private life private. Am I TAH for wanting to keep my relationship to myself and not share it with the rest of my family?" she concludes her post.

People in the comments section were divided over the situation.

"You can share as many and as few details about your boyfriend and your love life with your family as YOU wish. But keep in mind to tell your boyfriend exactly why you are so private about it," one person said.

"This is weird. You are no a--hole, you are just odd," added another person.

"When you date someone for three years, it's not really about keeping your dating life private and if I were the spouse in this situation, I'd start to take it personally," someone else revealed.

"You’re entitled to your privacy," read a separate comment.