Woman Shocked After ‘Abusive’ Ex Is Invited to Her Childhood Best Friend’s Wedding

A woman on Reddit was shocked and outraged when she discovered her best friend of 16 years invited the woman's abusive ex-boyfriend to her upcoming wedding.

"Two years ago, I dated someone and discovered a little late into the relationship that he was abusive. Mentally and psychologically abusive. He wanted a housewife — perfect, pretty, and quiet. He would say that he didn't love me if i refused to be intimate with him. When I finally decided to leave him, I had to block his number, his social media accounts, even his email. Still, he created fake accounts to continue interacting with me. Harassing my friends. It took nearly six months for him to stop. I thought I could finally move on," the woman began.

"Now, when I dated him, I had introduced him to my best friend and her fiancé. He and her fiancé hit it off," she added.

"I found out that my ex continued his friendship with my friend and her fiancé. Later, I find out that he is attending their wedding. And if that's not enough to grapple with, my friend refused me a plus one, and made no guarantees that my ex wouldn't have one, even though he was single when we had the conversation a few months ago. And my boyfriend just shy of one year can't attend because she doesn't know him," the woman explained.

Recently, the woman learned her ex is not only attending the wedding, but also officiating it — shocking news she didn't receive from her friend directly, but from another girl at the bachelorette party.

"My friend was never going to tell me. I would have found out during the ceremony. And his new girlfriend of one month, who looks eerily like me, is tagging my friend in posts online. So, I have a hunch she'll be at the wedding with my ex," she shared.

The woman has been best friends with the bride for 16 years, but doesn't "even want to attend her wedding now."

"When I voice how uncomfortable I am with the situation, she tells me that I'm trying to make the wedding all about me. Am I? I don’t even think I’ll attend the wedding at this rate," she concluded.

Users in the comments section slammed the woman's friend for her shady behavior and encouraged her to reconsider her friendship with the bride-to-be.

"I wouldn’t go and I would consider my friendship over. She lied to you and obviously does not respect you. You clearly care more about your friendship than she does. Life’s too short. It is really upsetting, but you need to respect yourself and going to a wedding where you will have your ex and his new relationship shoved in your face, knowing your friend cares more about their relationship with your ex than you will only make you feel bad," one person wrote.

"It is beyond insulting that your friend would expect you to attend any wedding officiated by someone who was abusive toward you. Further, it is an enormous red flag that you are not allowed to have a plus one along to give you comfort in the presence of your abuser. You've been more than reasonable even considering going after knowing these facts. I wouldn't go either," another shared.

"It's weird they're refusing you, a longtime friend, a plus one, which is your boyfriend of one year, but are okay with him bringing someone he barely knows. And that they didn't want to tell you about your ex officiating the wedding. They know about how he hurt you and harassed you afterwards, but still are expecting you to be around him," someone else commented.