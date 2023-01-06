Woman Worried Fiance Might Call Off Wedding Because She Stayed Out Until 4AM

A woman's decision to stay out all night has put her six-year relationship on the rocks.

On parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained she stayed out with friends until 4AM one night, infuriating her fiancé. Now he's considering calling off their wedding.

"I think he's calling off the wedding... Is it unreasonable to come home from a night out at 4AM when you're in a relationship?" the 29-year-old bride-to-be asked in her post.

The woman added she "did this twice last January," causing issues in their relationship, which was "rocky until March." Nevertheless, her fiancé proposed to her in April 2022.

"Everything was fine until three weeks ago when I went out again. And again, [I] came back around 4AM as I lost track of time. When I got back, we started arguing, and he said he doesn't know if he wants to marry me anymore," the woman continued.

"I thought he was saying this ... out of anger, but since then, he refused to speak about it or continue planning it when I bring it up," she added.

Clarifying her situation, the woman revealed her partner is "not very social and doesn't really go out." Instead, "he just works, goes [to] gym, and spends time with his family. We have a joint weekend business that we run together."

"He's not controlling. [He] seems to only have a problem with me coming back late. He's 27. I'm 29. Any thoughts would be appreciated," she concluded.

In the comments sections, Mumsnet users were split by the idea of "pulling all-nighters."

"Does he know why it bothers him? I pull all-nighters on occasion, and husband just laughs when I stroll in," one user wrote.

"Do you text him and let him know it'll be a late one? I'm quite relaxed as far as my other half is concerned, but if he went out for a couple and didn't actually come in till 4, I'd be p---ed off," someone else commented.

"You need to sit down and talk about this with him, with honesty on both sides. It clearly upsets him. You need to understand why. There is nothing wrong in itself in going out until 4AM. But it sounds like there is a difference between each of your appetites for socializing, and that needs to be explored," another user suggested.

The original poster eventually followed up with a comment of her own, revealing her fiancé feels disrespected by her choices and may even have some trust issues.

"When we got to know each other, I was in a long-distance relationship that wasn't really working. I did sleep with him before I fully split up with my ex. I know this hasn't sat right with him for a long time," she wrote.