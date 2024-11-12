Zach Bryan’s Wedding Photographer Says Country Star Befriended Then Blocked Him

A wedding photographer who shot Zach Bryan's 2020 wedding to Rose Madden has revealed that he "knew before" everyone else that the country star is "crazy."

"I photographed Zach Bryan's wedding in 2020... We became friends. We hung out at each other's homes," photographer Brady Bates revealed on TikTok while sarcastically dancing to Gracie Abrams' "That's So True."

"I've since been blocked on all social media by Zach and he has sent me cease and [desist] papers..." he said. "I knew before all of you that he was crazy."

Bates' photos of the wedding are still up on Facebook, featuring Bryan seemingly crying when he saw his bride.

"I had the privilege to photograph these two beautiful humans who quickly turned into friends," Bates wrote in the caption at the time.

"The moment that I met them (a week before their wedding) at their engagement session, I instantly knew these two were made for each other. We ended up talking for hours after the session about everything under the sun," he continued.

The trio even hung out before the wedding and pulled an "all-nighter."

"What we thought was going to be nights full of rest turned into an all-nighter in the back of their Ford Bronco, watching scary movies, shotgunning cold brew, and laughing our asses off," Bates shared.

Bryan and Madden divorced in 2021.

The country singer later began dating BFFs podcast co-host Brianna LaPaglia, a.k.a. Brianna Chickenfry, in May 2023.

In Oct. 2024, the pair called it quits, which LaPaglia revealed was a surprise to her after Bryan posted the news on his Instagram Story.

Bryan even offered LaPaglia $12 million if she signed an NDA which would bar her from discussing the details of their relationship publicly.

"I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f--ked up," LaPaglia said on her podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards.

She also warned fans to never "date famous people" in an interview on Talk Tuah With Hailey Welch.

Bryan has also come under fire recently for tweeting "Kanye > Taylor" and subsequently deactivating his Twitter/X account after backlash from Taylor Swift's fans.