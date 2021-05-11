The 11 Best Rock + Metal Covers of Pop Songs, According to Sumo Cyco’s Skye ‘Sever’ Sweetnam

Canadian alt-metal group Sumo Cyco is fronted by Skye 'Sever' Sweetnam, who has successfully made the transition from pop star who once opened for Britney Spears on tour to animalistic frontwoman for the eclectic four-piece. Having been entrenched in both pop and heavy music, it made perfect sense to pick her brain for the her favorite rock and metal covers of pop songs.

As much as fans of heavy music love to rail against pop as if music in general was some kind of competition rather than freedom of artistic expression, the two worlds cross over quite frequently.

There's this bogus notion that an individual's taste in music should be resigned strictly to one or a handful of styles of music and that anything that sounds alien to those limited parameters must be dismissed entirely.

The reality is that music fans gravitate to whatever resonates with them. A great song is simply a great song, no matter the genre. Is it heresy that a pop star could be a fan of heavy music? Absolutely not. Is it heresy that a heavy music fan can dig a few pop tunes? Again, no.

Sweetnam is proof positive that music on the whole exists in a very fluid state. Need more proof? Then check out the Sumo Cyco frontwoman's picks for the 11 best rock and metal covers of pop songs, below.

Sumo Cyco's third album, 'Initiation,' comes out May 7 on Napalm Records. Get your copy here and follow the band on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify. Watch the music video for the all-too catchy "Bystander" directly below for a taste of what this genre-defying band is all about.