2025 Grammys Seating Chart Revealed

The 2025 Grammys prep is underway, fans have just discovered who their favorite artists are sitting next to.

Music's Biggest Night will take place on Sunday (Feb. 2) at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Prior to the awards show, the seating chart tour with the famous cards on the seats, has been revealed.

Brother-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas will be seated together at their own table while Chappell Roan and Alicia Keys will be an armlength away from each other. Best New Artist nominees Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter will be seated next to each other. Additionally, Miley Cyrus and SZA will be rubbing elbows at the next table over.

Gloria Estefan and Shakira will be seatmates with Best New Artist nominees Teddy Swims and Raye at the next table over. Meanwhile, Jack Antonoff, Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow and Post Malone will be seated together.

Stevie Wonder, Dr. Dre and Andre 3000 are sharing a table while Cynthia Erivo, Queen Latifah and John Legend will be feet away.

Whoever designed the seating chart saw an opportunity and took it, Janelle Monae and Victoria Monet will be next to one another. Collaborators Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan will be seated together, nearby fellow country and folk artists.

See the full 2025 Grammys seating card tour, below.

For the fifth year in a row, comedian Trevor Noah will host the telecast. This year, Beyonce leads the nominations with 11. Seven of the Best New Artist nominees will hit the stage, including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims. At this time, the eighth best new artist nominee, Khruangbin, has not been announced as a performer.