‘A2K’ Judge JYP Has the Most Unhinged Reactions on K-Pop-Inspired Girl Group Competition

JYP is at it again.

Following his hilariously unhinged criticism of fans' dance moves for the dance challenge to his song "Groove Back" in November 2022, JYP, also known as J.Y. Park, is generating new meme material thanks to his backhanded compliments and animated reactions on the competition show A2K.

Park, who is the founder of top K-pop music label JYP Entertainment, as well as a producer, solo artist and reality TV show judge, is a judge on the K-pop-inspired girl group competition show A2K, which stands for America2Korea.

The show is a collaboration between JYP Entertainment from South Korea and Republic Records in the U.S.

According to Sportskeeda, in-person auditions were held in the U.S. in September 2022. Contestants will compete in an L.A. boot camp before selected contestants are flown to Seoul, South Korea, to train at JYP Entertainment and eventually debut in a group.

The first episode of the show premiered on JYP Entertainment's YouTube channel on July 13, with new episodes dropping every Monday and Thursday.

In one clip from the show that has gone viral on TikTok, a 12-year-old contestant who is auditioning admits she's "not confident in dancing at all," before shyly covering her face as she tears up.

"Obviously, you're not that good," Park responds, bluntly, before the clip cuts off.

"Man is ruthless," the TikTok video's caption reads.

"He [is] so unintentionally funny," one viewer commented on the TikTok video.

In another TikTok video clip, a contestant sings Selena Gomez's "Love You Like a Love Song" before Park suddenly cuts her off, laughing. "Did you ever learn how to sing?" he asks.

"A2K is basically JYP giving backhanded compliments to little girls," the caption on the clip reads.

"This was straight-up brutal. I wouldn’t ever open my mouth after that lmao," someone commented on the video.

Another TikTok zeroes in on JYP's meme-worthy facial expressions during auditions.

"You look good, and then you look bad, and then you look good, and then you look bad," JYP tells the girl dancing in the clip.

"Why did he look like someone just offended him and he was gonna throw hands..." the person who posted the video writes.

One video features a creator parodying the reality TV show judge.

"Honestly, you're not very good at singing or dancing," the TikTok creator jokes as he pretends to be JYP on A2K.

"Do you even know how to breathe properly? ... Who let you in the door?" he continues.

"YOU SOUND JUST LIKE HIM HELP," one viewer commented.

See more reactions to JYP on A2K, below: