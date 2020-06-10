Alia Shawkat Apologizes After Footage of Her Saying the N-Word Resurfaces

Actress Alia Shawkat has apologized for using a racial slur in an interview that has resurfaced.

The resurfaced video is from an interview at 2016's South by Southwest festival. During the interview, the former Arrested Development star recited a line from Drake and Soulja Boy's "We Made It," where she used the N-word. The video has since been removed from SXSW's YouTube page.

Shawkat issued an apology for using the racial slur via Instagram on Monday (June 8).

"I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the N-word in it as a part of an interview from 4 years ago," Shawkat wrote. "I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I'm ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from."

She continued, "I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it was never a word to be used by someone who is not black.”

"I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally," the 31-year-old actress wrote. "The voices of black people must be amplified and heard clearly. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out."

Shawkat concluded the letter by vowing to continue to support the black community and to learn from her experience.

