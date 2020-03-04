It looks like Ariana Grande is currently a single lady.

The “thank u, next” singer has reportedly split up from Social House’s Mikey Foster. The pair allegedly got together in June of 2019 after Social House was the support act on Grande's headlining Sweetener World Tour.

“Ariana and Mikey were a fling that was fun but it wasn’t ever going to lead into something super serious,” an insider told Hollywood Life on Wednesday (March 4).

“Ariana really liked Mikey, but she wasn’t head over heels over him,” they continued. “They were just enjoying their chemistry and tried to see if it could be more. It ended up not being what they had thought would happen and they are totally cool about it. They had fun and they are friends. No real drama to worry about. Hearts aren’t broken.”

Just last month the couple went out on a Disneyland date together. At the 2020 Grammys, Grande and the duo were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their collaboration on "Boyfriend."

Days after their Disneyland date, on February 8, Grande was photographed kissing a mystery man while out to eat at Bar Louie in California at 1 AM.