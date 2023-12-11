Ariana Grande has signed with Demi Lovato's manager Brandon Creed.

After the pair quit Scooter Braun's SB Projects, they are now under Creed's recently launched Good World Management.

A source told Billboard: “[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans.

Another insider added: “She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else.

“He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career.”

The "7 Rings" hitmaker has been back in the recording studio with Max Martin working on the follow-up to 2020's Positions, and has also been busy filming the two-part Wicked movie adaptation.

The SAG-AFTRA strike offered her time to fit in some studio time.

An insider told The New York Post's Page Six column: “Her priority has been Glinda [her character in Wicked] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven’t finished the film.”

Grande was recently asked if she had a title for her next studio outing, to which she replied: “Let me make it first!”

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old singer responded after a batch of unheard material leaked online and admitted it's "impossible to keep things" from her passionate fanbase.

In a R.E.M. Beauty video, she said: "You guys have heard every bad song and b******* demo that I’ve ever made. Hilarious.

"It’s impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses.”

Later in the video, the "Dangerous Woman" hitmaker was asked if there were "any secrets soon to come".

She replied: “Hmm… no secrets. I’m all out of secrets. You’ve stolen all my unreleased music, it’s horrible [laughs].”

Back in February, Grande made her return to music on The Weeknd's "Die For You" remix as she teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from the album Starboy.