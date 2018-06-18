Because apparently proclaiming her love all over Instagram was not enough, Ariana Grande is now committing the whirlwind saga that is her Pete Davidson romance to song.

The 24-year-old singer revealed over the weekend that her upcoming fourth album, Sweetener, will include an ode to her (rumored!!) fiancé, to whom she reportedly got engaged earlier this month after only a few weeks of dating. Grande first previewed a brief clip of the song on Instagram, then headed over to Twitter to confirm it was from an interlude about Davidson appropriately titled "Pete."

And lest you were wondering how she feels about all the pushback surrounding how quickly she and Davidson have been moving, let it be known that Grande really could not care less about what the internet has to say.

"The truth is [tea emoji] I been the f--k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n s--t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is," she wrote, responding to someone who called her "dumb" for adding a track about Davidson.

However, much of the rest of Sweetener was completed during Grande's relationship with Mac Miller, which she recently called "toxic," and in the wake of the devastating bombing that left 23 dead at her Manchester, England concert last year. So it seems likely that "Pete" will be one of the few love songs featured on the LP.

Sweetener is expected to drop in August. Listen to a snippet of "Pete" below.