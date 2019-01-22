Drop Everything: Ariana Grande Just Revealed the ‘Thank U, Next’ Track List and 100% Confirmed Its Release Date

UPDATE (JAN. 23): Ariana revealed the album cover artwork for her fifth studio album, thank, u next, Wednesday afternoon. See below:

On Twitter, the singer shared of the cover, "this is my fav album cover i think. brian painted me. fredo shot me. made with tru, deep friendship and love. just like this music."

ORIGINAL STORY (JAN. 22): Just yesterday (January 21), Ariana Grande had a nice little chat with her fans via Twitter where she all but confirmed the release date for her upcoming album, Thank U, Next. On Tuesday evening (January 22), the pop star not only 100% confirmed that we'll be getting her next collection of songs on February 8, but also shared the project's track list, despite saying she wasn't going to reveal that information until Friday (January 25).

The 12-song collection will kick off with the emotional "Imagine." "7 Rings" and the album's title track will also be featured, although they'll be near the end of the record.

If the songs we've heard already are any indication, we can expect an album that sees the pop star dive even deeper into hip-hop and R&B than she did on her fourth album, Sweetener (which she put out a mere five months ago).

Check out the release date/track list announcement below.

1. "Imagine"

2. "Needy"

3. "NASA"

4. "Bloodline"

5. "Fake Smile"

6. "Bad Idea"

7. "Make Up"

8. "Ghostin"

9. "In My Head"

10. "7 Rings"

11. "Thank U, Next"

12. "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored"