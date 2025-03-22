Boxing Legend & Grill Mogul George Foreman Dead at 76

George Foreman has died. He was 76.

The two-time world heavyweight champion boxer and Olympic gold medalist passed away "peacefully" surrounded by his family.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones," his family wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," his loved ones continued.

READ MORE: How Did Gene Hackman and Wife Betsy Die? Autopsy Results Revealed

Foreman was born in Texas in 1949. He grew up in Houston and turned to boxing at 17 to lose weight and "become a great street fighter."

"Next thing I know, I was fighting as a Golden Glover. It basically all happened as an accident," he told Ringside Report in 2000.

At just 19 years old, he won a gold medal at the Mexico City Olympic Games in 1968.

"Winning that gold medal at the end, I wanted the whole world to know where I was from, so I picked up a small American flag and paraded around the ring to make sure they knew. This was my chance to represent my country. That was greater to me than even winning the boxing matches," Foreman told On The Ropes.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Dead at 82

A hugely successful professional career followed, but in 1974, he faced Muhammad Ali in a historic fight dubbed 'The Rumble in the Jungle.' Ali, the underdog, defeated Foreman, leaving the more experienced boxer devastated.

Foreman retired from boxing for good in 1999, finishing with 76 wins and five losses.

In 1994, Foreman launched the George Foreman Grill and in 2022, he competed on The Masked Singer.

He fathered 12 children, daughters Natalia, Leola, Michi, Isabella, Courtney, Georgetta, and Freeda (who died in 2019), and five sons all named George Edward Foreman.

He is survived by his fifth wife Mary Joan Martelly, who he married in 1985, and his children.