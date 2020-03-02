BTS Achieve Historic Fourth No. 1 Album With ‘Map of the Soul: 7′

BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7 reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

On Monday (March 2), the music outlet reported the group achieved yet another career milestone after Map of the Soul: 7 became their fourth album to reach the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in less than two years. It follows 2019's Map of the Soul: Persona and 2018's Love Yourself: Answer and Love Yourself: Tear.

This is a huge and historic achievement for BTS since the last group to achieve four No. 1 albums faster than them was the Beatles in 1968. (It took the band one year and five months.)

Map of the Soul: 7, which was released on February 21, sold 422,000 equivalent units (347,000 were pure sales) and now holds the record for the biggest week of sales for any album released in 2020 thus far. The only album that did better was Harry Styles’ Fine Line, which landed at No. 1 with 478,000 during the week of December 28, 2019.

The boys are no stranger to breaking records. In fact, they broke a record last week after their "ON" music video became the biggest YouTube premiere of all time with over 1.54 million viewers tuning in for its debut.

Fans can expect more where that came from as BTS is headed on a new world tour in 2020 and if it's anything like their Love Yourself tour, they're going to break even more records this year when they perform in cities across Asia, Europe, North America and more. You can buy concert tickets and get more information here.