Did BTS Just Score Their Second No. 1 Album?

BTS may have just scored their second No. 1 album, according to Hits Daily Double.

The outlet reports the group's Love Yourself: Answer, released on Friday (August 24), will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They remain the only K-pop act to pull off such a feat, having secured their first No. 1 with Love Yourself: Tear in May. If Hits' intel is correct, BTS will have edged out a spate of major American releases including Ariana Grande's Sweetener, Travis Scott's Astroworld, Drake's Scorpion, and Nicki Minaj's Queen. Love Yourself: Answer is also BTS' third project to make it into the Top 10: Love Yourself: Her, the first in their Love Yourself series, debuted and peaked at No. 7 upon its release in 2017.

Should Nielsen confirm Answer's position, it will follow yet another milestone week for BTS. Their music video for "Idol" recently broke YouTube's record for most-viewed video in 24 hours, raking in more than 45 million views in its first day on the site. (It's since amassed over 105 million views). The title was previously held by Taylor Swift, whose Reputation track "Look What You Made Me Do" pulled in 43.2 million views in its first 24 hours.

BTS also recently took home three new awards, winning Fan Fave Duo or Group at the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards as well as Favorite International Artist and Best Fandom at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards Argentina.