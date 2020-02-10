BTS Congratulate ‘Parasite’ on Making History at 2020 Osars

BTS congratulated director Bong Joon-ho and the cast of Parasite after it made at history at the 2020 Oscars by becoming the first-ever foreign film to win Best Picture.

Following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9), the group took to Twitter to share their excitement for the Korean movie, as well as show some love for the filmmaker who made it all happen.

"Bong Joon-ho, I really really really really congratulate you," BTS wrote alongside a photo of Joon-ho posing with his Oscars and another of the cast accepting an award. (The tweet was translated via Google Translate.)

Check out BTS' tweet, below.

Parasite won one of the most prestigious awards of the night, beating out Ford V Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

During the 2020 Oscars, the thriller movie also took home trophies for four of its six nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

As Teen Vogue noted, this isn't the first time BTS and the Parasite director have shown each other some love. At the 2020 Golden Globes, Joon-ho gave the band a shoutout to recognize their incredible influence.

"Although I’m here at the Golden Globes, BTS has 3,000 times the amount of power and influence that I have," he said. "I think Korea produces a lot of great artists cause we’re very emotionally dynamic people."

BTS, who made up of Jin, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and RM, are getting ready to drop their new album Map of the Soul: 7 this month. They also announced a new world tour that kicks off April 11 in their hometown of Seoul.

