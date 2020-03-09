‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Expecting Baby No. 2

Grey's Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is pregnant with her second child.

The actress made the big announcement on her Instagram account on Monday (March 9). Luddington shared a photo with Cinderella while showing off her growing baby bump.

"Me: 'I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" the 36-year-old wrote.

"Okay so... Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally [sic] post after months of “hiding” that I am pregnant," she shared. "We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG [sic] the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll [sic] day) sickness."

Luddington shared that she has been dealing with morning sickness while filming the show, even mid-scene. "Oh the glamor of growing new humans," she laughed. "But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!"

After revealing the big news, she answered fan questions on Twitter. She revealed that she does know the baby's sex and that one of the first people she called to tell the news to was her former Grey's Anatomy co-star Jessica Capshaw.

Luddington and her husband, Matt Alan, married this past August after welcoming their first child, Hayden, in the spring of 2017.

See the announcement, below.