Carrie Underwood called on classic ’20s flapper style for her white beaded dress at tonight’s (April 6) 2014 ACM Awards red carpet.

The country singer was gleaming in her white Oscar de la Renta dress, shimmying down the red carpet as the beaded fringe moved around her. The effect was gorgeous in motion, creating wave-like patterns across Underwood’s dress that immediately caught the eye.

The dress was the masterpiece, and Underwood smartly paired it with a simple white clutch, white bangles, and pink dangling earrings.

The perfectly dressed star was nominated for two ACM Awards, Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year. The latter nom is for ‘Two Black Cadillacs,’ a dramatic music video based on Stephen King’s novel, ‘Christine,’ in which a car develops a mind of its own.

What do you think -- did Underwood successfully pull off the ‘20s look?

The gold beading is a great detail to the otherwise all-white dress.

Carrie Underwood at 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards

Even in photos you can tell the beaded fringe of Underwood's dress moves like water!