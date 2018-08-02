Carrie Underwood Insists She Looks Different After Nasty 2017 Accident: ‘I See it Quite a Bit’

Carrie Underwood may look like she's healed after a nasty 2017 accident that left her with dozens of stitches in her face, but the Cry Pretty singer is still convinced she looks different.

In a new interview with Redbook, Underwood said that she's done a lot of reflecting over the past year, but stipulated there's still a lot to sort through.

“It was a very soul-searching year for me,” she said. “There were some personal things that happened. And I had the accident and all of that to get through...and just life. Life is full of ups and downs, and I might have had a few more downs than ups last year.”

And while many insist the singer's face hasn't noticeably changed, Underwood maintains she still sees a marked difference.

“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know,” she said. “It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

Underwood first explained her accident in detail during an April chat with iHeartRadio's Bobby Bones show.

"I was just taking the dogs out to go pee-pee one last time and I just, I tripped," she said. "There was one step, and I went — I didn't let go of the leashes, priorities! So, that's why my left hand's fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else I would have been perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up."