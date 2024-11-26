Controversial Comedian Says He Only Dates ‘Women in Poverty': ‘I Can Control Them’

A comedian named Corey Holcomb is standing by his controversial, misogynistic declaration that he only dates women who are "in poverty" to take advantage of the power imbalance.



Following backlash he received after first making the remarks, the comedian told TMZ he feels it's a "great strategy for dating" and is "proud" of his dating mantra.

"Dating women in poverty, that's a humanitarian thing," he told the tabloid.

The 56-year-old expressed he has no desire to date wealthy women, and defended his decision to date "women in poverty," calling them "practical people."

"It's amazing how people get so tight in their a-- over stuff like this, man. When really, if you think about it, you're not doing anything wrong," he added, comparing his preference for poor women to women who seek out rich men.

The father-of-three pledged to be there for women in need, dubbing himself "Santa Claus in the flesh."

During an appearance on former NFL star Cam Newton's podcast, Funky Friday, Holcomb elaborated on his ideology of dating "women in poverty."

“Well, I’m older now so women in poverty, I can control them better. A girl who can’t afford to say, ‘F--k you, Corey, I’m gone.’ She just can’t afford to do it. So I take advantage of that," he told Newton.

"Now, that might be wrong, but her poverty and my needs most of the time, it evens out. I don’t really need a lot of their time. And they don’t tell me to f--k off because they know when I come over their children can get some outlet Jordans," he added.