Wait, WHAT? NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals His Bizarre Fear (WATCH)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent years driving 200 mph as a NASCAR driver, however, even he has fears.

On a recent episode of his podcast, "Dale Jr. Download," he and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, played a version of The Newlywed Game, although they have been married since 2016.

They were discussing their biggest fears, and both proclaimed that Dale Jr. was afraid of two things: "being alone and jewelry."

Amy explained that the former NASCAR star's wedding ring is made of walnut, and he usually sports a silicone band.

Watch the podcast here:

Dale Jr. noted it was more of an "ick" than outright fear, saying: "It’s mostly disgust. It’s mostly like, it’s more grossy nausea."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s ‘Biggest Fear’ Is TikTok’s Aging Filter

"The daintier and lighter and smaller the piece of jewelry, the more ick. It’s an ick," he stated.

Amy jokingly admitted that if she ever is frustrated with her husband, she puts on an extravagant amount of jewelry as revenge.

"Sometimes she goes out, and she goes out with her friends or whatever and she wears whatever she wants to wear, and she sometimes comes home and forgets she’s got it on…and I don’t say anything, but I’m just like cringing inside," he declared.

"But then there are times when she’ll wear jewelry and my immediate thought is, 'What did I do? What did I do that pissed her off? I’ve done something. I’m getting punished,'" Dale Jr. added.