Demi Lovato revealed she was once rejected by the celebrity dating app Raya.

The "Anyone" singer," who is currently in a relationship with actor Max Ehrich, opened up about her dating life in her new interview with Harper's Bazaar. In it, she revealed she signed up to a dating app in hopes to meet someone but when she was unexpectedly locked out of it, she took it as a sign she should be single.

"I just deleted it out of respect to the person I was with, then we broke up and I went to get back on," she explained. "I was like, 'You know what? It’s fine. I don’t need to be on this because I think I’m supposed to be alone right now.'"

As for what Lovato is looking for in a relationship, she said she doesn't know what her future holds. However, the pop stars admitted she definitely wants to settle down with someone and envisions herself having children one day.

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with.’ I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman," Lovato said.

"So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything. People always ask me, ‘What’s your type?’ And I’m like, ‘Have you seen my history?’ There is no type. It is solely off connection," she added.