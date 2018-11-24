Diddy Pays Tribute to ‘ANGEL’ Kim Porter Ahead of Funeral

Diddy shared one final emotional message for Kim Porter before her funeral on Saturday.

The 49-year-old rapper, born Sean Combs, called his ex-girlfriend an "ANGEL" on Twitter before the service began. He then sent thanks to fans for praying for and supporting him and his family during this difficult time.

"Today we lay to rest our ANGEL," he wrote. "Her spirit lives on with us FOREVER!!! We thank you all for your prayers and support. You have no idea how much it means to us. We than GOD for all of you."

The Porter, Goodwin and Combs families issued a statement about Porter to Us Magazine on Saturday. In it, they said no one on earth could compare to her.

"God broke the mold when he made Kim. There was truly no other woman like her," the statement read. "Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace. There wasn't a person she met [whose] soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better."

The statement continued, "Although we've lost our best friend, God has gained a special angel and we know she is watching over us. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always."

On Friday, Diddy took to Instagram to share a prayer with his followers thanking God for another day. In his video caption, he said, "This is a prayer I said like a year ago. God help us. Love to all."

"God, I wanna thank you for waking me up this morning," he said in the short clip. "I wanna send this prayer out to everybody that can hear me. I've been through some dark times, and there's a lot of people out there that are in that darkness today or in that lost space together or in that place where you feel stuck, where you don't know where to begin for the change, where you don't know what to do next. It feels like you're spinning around in circles and circles and circles. That happens to all of us."

He then urged followers to "get closer" to God and asked for blessings for himself and anyone else experiencing "darkness."

Sources told the outlet that in the days following Porter's death, the music mogul was "inconsolable."

"Kim's passing has turned his life upside down...Kim and Diddy didn't always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had. They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a 'ride or die' and very loyal to Diddy."

Diddy was due to deliver a eulogy for Porter, 47 when she died, but sources told TMZ he was considering backing out due to his emotional state. A public viewing for Porter was held at the Charles E. Huff International Funeral Home before the funeral.

Thousands of people were seen outside the funeral service, held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, Georgia on Saturday. The service was closed off to those outside Porter's network of family and close friends. It was not live-streamed or televised.

Porter will be buried in Evergreen Memorial Park next to her mother, Sarah L. Porter, who died in April 2014, the Ledger-Enquirer reported.