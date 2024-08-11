Walt Disney World Announces Villains Themed Land, Fans React

Disney fans, your wishes have been granted! A new villains land is coming at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

The big news was announced by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’amaro at D23 Expo, an annual event that covers everything Disney, from Pixar to Marvel, 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, etc. The convention was held on Aug. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. D'amaro kicked off the presentation by sharing that they are "moving dirt" and that there "are plans” in regards to several projects for the theme parks.

He confirmed that the land will sit in the flagship park, Magic Kingdom. The land will feature two rides among other experiences. Disney shared concept art of the confirmed new land.

“The new land will encompass all your dreams- er, nightmares. The space will be home to two major attractions, dining, and shopping on an incredibly twisted grand scale,” Disney Parks Blog cited.

D’amaro teased, “Be prepared, you poor unfortunate souls. It’s going to be a fearless new vision for what a Disney experience can be.”

One fan pointed out that the concept art featured what appears to be some sort of rollercoaster-like ride with thorns reminiscent of Maleficent.

During 2022 D23 Expo, D'amaro shared some Blue Sky concepts for the Disney parks across the globe, which included a villains area. These ideas were in the beginning creative phase where Walt Disney Imagineers ideate to create potential stories to tell in the form of lands, rides, restaurants, shows among other types of entertainment. This phase did not mean that the project was confirmed or begun production.

