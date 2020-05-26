Doja Cat Addresses Accusations of Racism and Allegations of Right-Wing Incel Participation

Doja Cat has responded to accusations of racism after it was alleged she had made anti-black comments in a right-wing online chat room.

Over the weekend, the "Say So" hit-maker became the latest celebrity to be "canceled" on Twitter with the hashtag #DojaIsOverParty trending worldwide.

Doja has since released a statement via Instagram, in which she apologized for a song she released in 2015 titled "Dindu Nuffin," titled after racist slur used by the alt-right members to mock victims of police brutality.

However, she denied taking part in "any racist conversations” in online chat rooms.

“I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child,” Doja wrote. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.”

“As for the old song that’s resurfaced, it was in no way tied to anything outside of my own personal experience,” she continued in the statement. “I made an attempt to flip its meaning, but recognize that it was a bad decision to use the term in my music.”

Doja added, “I understand my influence and impact and I’m taking this all very seriously. I love you all and I’m sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That’s not my character, and I’m determined to show that to everyone moving forward. Thank you.”

The rapper also went on Instagram Live Monday (May 25) to "debunk everything" and further explain the meaning behind the controversial song.

"From me and the people I work with, like any business, like any conglomerate, there would be many people trying to protect what’s going on and that’s exactly what we were trying to do," she said. "So I'm just gonna ... debunk everything. I have bullet points."

"That s--t hurts my feelings. Seeing people come for me. Seeing people come for my character," Doja explained.

"The song, however, I agree. Maybe the worst song in the entire world. Not good. Lyrically lost. The worst song," she continued. "The lyrics in the song don't make sense. I see some of the interpretations of the lyrics. A lot of them are wrong. I can rewrite the lyrics for you guys. I don't know how important that is but if you need me to, I can.

“That song is in zero ways connected to police brutality or Sandra Bland, and to see something like that, to see a song, my song that I made, connected to an innocent black woman’s death is one of the most awful rumors that I’ve ever encountered," she added.

See videos of Doja Cat's Instagram Live explanation, below: