Drake Pauses Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony

Drake's highly anticipated Apollo Theater performance featured a scary moment when a fan fell from a balcony.

On Sunday (Jan. 22), Drake performed an intimate set live from the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y. The show saw Drizzy performing his hits, B-sides and bringing out artists like Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Dipset. Toward the end of the night, however, the show stopped for a few minutes after a fan fell from the second floor upper deck and landed on the crowd below.

In video captured of the incident, Drake is about to lead in 21 Savage to perform their collab "Rich Flex" when something that appears to be a phone or a shoe falls from the upstairs balcony, followed quickly by a whole person, who appears to land head first with his feet in the air. Drake pauses the show to check on the individual.

"Alright, we gotta make sure somebody's OK," Drake tells the crowd with 21 Savage by his side. At the time, not all concertgoers were aware of what transpired with people in the crowd thinking an in-house camera setup recording the show may have fallen.

The show was postponed for about 20 minutes as the person was tended to. A second video shows the guy being helped out by Apollo personnel as he appears to walk woozily. The show ended up continuing a short time later. Drake closed the show confirming he and 21 Savage will be embarking on a tour this summer in support of their Her Loss album.

Drake's Apollo show was initially supposed to take place on Nov. 11, 2022, but was postponed, due in part to Takeoff's memorial service occurring on the same day.

See Video of Drake Pausing His Apollo Show After a Fan Fell From the Balcony Below