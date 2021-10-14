R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22

Up-and-coming R&B singer Emani 22 has passed away. She was just 22 years old.

Emani 22's producer J Maine confirmed the artist's death in an interview with People on Thursday (Oct. 14). "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," he said.

"I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red," he added. "The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."

Maine added that he considered Emani to be like a little sister. "She will be missed and never forgotten, and I'll always think about the great times we had hanging out."

It's rumored that Emani was killed in a car crash on Sunday (Oct. 10). The Sun reports that Los Angeles authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a hit and run, though it has not been confirmed if the case is linked to Emani's death.

Emani 22, real name Emani Johnson, was a rising singer. She had a growing Instagram account under @lonebrian. Her best known songs are "Feelings" and "Close." Music fans may also recognize her vocals in the Trippie Redd song "Fire Starter."

Rapper Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to her late friend via Instagram.

"I don’t even know what to say…" she wrote. "This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost every day with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc.) ... my big sister ... I’m gonna miss you so much."